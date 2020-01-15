Ballina Bombers to pick up new ideas from Brisbane match

BIG MEN FLY: The Ballina Bombers will play the Moorooka Roosters in a practice match in February 2020. Here's some action from the Northern Rivers men's AFL grand final between Ballina and Byron Bay at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

A NORTHERN Rivers Aussie Rules team will head north for a practice match with a Brisbane team as part of their pre-season preparations, after being promoted to a higher division.

In 2019 the Ballina Bombers men’s team was promosted to the Queensland Football Association Division 2 South League, and they have since been invited to play the Moorooka Australian Football Club.

The match will be held on February 22 at 12.30pm.

While located in a southern suburb of Brisbane, the Moorooka Roosters will play in the QFA Division 2 North League.

Roosters president Samatha Zanevra said the game with Ballina will give each team a much-needed shot in the arm as they see how the other side plays and pick up some ideas.

In 2019 the Roosters finished fourth in their Division 3 league and the Bombers came equal second in Division 4.

“The Roosters reached out to the Bombers to play a game in the pre-season, as while both teams are newly promoted to Division 2, we are playing in geographically different areas,” Zanevra said.

“This way we can share and compare training and techniques and get in some good practice … everybody wins.”

Zanevra said if the game with Ballina is a success, the Roosters would like to make it an annual event with clubs taking turns to host the practice matches.

“We are looking forward to the game and our men know it will be a tough match,” she said.

“The Ballina Bombers are known as a solid side.”

Bombers vice-president Ben Hunt said the club was really pumped about the opportunity.

“We are really excited for the challenge, partly because we are going up a league, (and) it gives us a chance to play a different team,” he said.

“Also as it will give our batteries a charge for the coming season and my understanding is the coaches and players will be very open and share experiences between the two clubs.

“As they are playing in a different (area) league, we also hope to build a bond with the Roosters and play them in years to come.”

Both clubs hope to also arrange similar games between their senior women’s teams in the future.