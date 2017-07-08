Ballina Bombers kicking goals with new facilities

GOOD news for the Ballina Bombers AFL Club with the announcement of approved construction of new change room facilities.

The Nationals Duty Senator for Richmond John Williams said it delivers on a Nationals 2016 election commitment to provide $65,000 to the Club.

"The upgrade of the change rooms will include retrofitting the communal showers with cubicle screens, improving disabled access and facilities, replacing urinals with individual toilets, and upgrading the hot water system, lighting, storage, bench space and flooring," Mr Williams said.

"This is a worthy project that will see the Bombers leaping higher than ever."

In a statement from Senator Williams, the President of the Club, Colin O'Brien welcomed the news the contract has been signed and said it will be a big boost for the players and supporters.

The Bombers field three teams in the Northern Rivers League, being a men's seniors and second grade, and a senior women's team.

Mr O'Brien said the upgraded facilities are long overdue and to have the funding confirmed and ready to go is fantastic news.

Senator Williams said the Club will manage the project.