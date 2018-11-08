Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina Shire beaches have been reopened after a shark attack at Shelly Beach on Wednesday.
Ballina Shire beaches have been reopened after a shark attack at Shelly Beach on Wednesday. Liana Turner
News

Ballina beaches reopen after shark attack

Liana Turner
by
8th Nov 2018 9:15 AM

BEACHES in the Ballina Shire have been reopened after a shark attack yesterday,

All beaches in the shire were closed after an incident at Shelly Beach about 7am yesterday, in which East Ballina man Lee Jonsson, 43, was bitten on the leg by a 2.6m juvenile white shark.

In a post on Twitter, Far North Coast Surf Life Saving confirmed the beaches had been reopened after a 24-hour closure.

"After consultation with NSW Police, Ballina Council and Far North Coast Surf Life Saving, beaches within the Ballina LGA have been reopened after yesterday's shark incident,” the post said.

"Ongoing surveillance of area will be conducted by Far North Coast Surf Life Saving support operations.”

ballina shire northern rivers sharks shark attack shelly beach
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Shark nets 'not effective': scientist responds to attack

    premium_icon Shark nets 'not effective': scientist responds to attack

    Environment "We've got a healthy marine ecosystem and that's going to support top predators."

    10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

    10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

    News The man opened the door of his car and asked the girl to get in

    School captain says HSC is 'deeply flawed'

    premium_icon School captain says HSC is 'deeply flawed'

    Education One North Coast school captain questions the entire education system

    12-year journey to open her own hairdressing salon

    premium_icon 12-year journey to open her own hairdressing salon

    Business A Goonellabah hairdresser has worked hard to make this happen

    Local Partners