Ballina beaches reopen after shark attack

BEACHES in the Ballina Shire have been reopened after a shark attack yesterday,

All beaches in the shire were closed after an incident at Shelly Beach about 7am yesterday, in which East Ballina man Lee Jonsson, 43, was bitten on the leg by a 2.6m juvenile white shark.

In a post on Twitter, Far North Coast Surf Life Saving confirmed the beaches had been reopened after a 24-hour closure.

"After consultation with NSW Police, Ballina Council and Far North Coast Surf Life Saving, beaches within the Ballina LGA have been reopened after yesterday's shark incident,” the post said.

"Ongoing surveillance of area will be conducted by Far North Coast Surf Life Saving support operations.”