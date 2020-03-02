Ballina bay is much cleaner now

COLLECTING RUBBISH; Cubs from the 1st Ballina Scouts, Harvey (left) and Archie Lewis, with mum Sam Jones, cleaned up at Ballina's Pop Denison Park next to Shaws Bay on Sunday's Clean Up Australia Day.

COLLECTING RUBBISH; Cubs from the 1st Ballina Scouts, Harvey (left) and Archie Lewis, with mum Sam Jones, cleaned up at Ballina's Pop Denison Park next to Shaws Bay on Sunday's Clean Up Australia Day.

THE surrounds of Ballina’s Shaws Bay are much cleaner today — and there’s no butts about it.

The East Ballina Lions Club members have for many years cleaned up Pop Denison Park on the eastern bank of the popular bay on Clean Up Australia Day, and hit the area again last Sunday.

President of the Lions club, Dawn Sword, said a big difference in this year’s clean-up was that there were “far less cigarette butts” in the picnic area at the park than previous years.

It’s been well reported that cigarette butts, when they wash into waterways, can have disastrous effects on aquatic wildlife.

Mrs Sword was very pleased to find fewer butts had been tossed on the ground at the park.

This year, the Lions also were keen to keep the bottles and cans they picked up at the park.

Last year, members of the community who weren’t involved in the annual clean-up rummaged through the items collected and took bottles and cans so they could cash them in at Ballina’s reverse-vending recycling machine.

The East Ballina Lions have since been collecting bottles and cans at their monthly Ballina market to raise money for community projects, and were protective of the recyclables at Sunday’s clean-up.

The recyclables have so far raised $4000 for the Lions club.

The East Ballina Lions Club members this year were supported in the clean-up by cubs from the 1st Ballina Scouts.

Meanwhile, as far as the water in the bay is concerned, the latest Beachwatch sampling taken last week by Ballina Shire Council staff resulted in a 2 star or poor rating for most of the popular bay as dirty water from the recent flooding continues to flow down the Richmond River.