Ballina batsman is back for more

WHACK: Ballina Bears top order batsman Justin Moore watching one go to the boundary against Alstonville in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket. Mitchell Craig

FORMER New South Wales Country batsman Justin Moore has left Ballina Bears to play for Tintenbar-East Ballina in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Moore returned to the crease last week after missing the start of the season when Bears pulled out of the Hooker League competition.

He is too talented to play lower divisions and could be a major asset for a Tintenbar side who has struggled to score runs in its first two games.

How much involvement he has this season is unknown after scaling back his commitments and handing over the captaincy at Bears in recent years.

The 'Bar boast a strong top order with the likes of Abe Crawford, Luke Hamilton and Nathan Hoey, however they have failed to fire this season.

The team will be desperate to make a positive start when it's two-day game against Casino RSM Cavaliers starts at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, tomorrow.

Former NSW Country all-rounder Brett Crawford has taken a step back this season but they should have enough strike power to get them off the bottom of the ladder.

Hoey hopes to get the most out of its younger group in Jesse Barnwell, Cameron Daniels and Hamish McClintock.

"These guys have been in the fold for a while now and we hope they can step up this season,” he said. "Our bowling stocks are quite young.

"We don't mind that because they can get through plenty of overs and the heat won't worry them.”

In other games, Lismore Workers has its toughest test since returning to the competition when they host Pottsville at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Led by captain Jayden Hoare, Pottsville is unbeaten this season, with two wins and a tie.

Hoare said this week his side was taking nothing for granted in round four against a Workers side full of confidence.

"They have a few seasoned campaigners who have played in this league for a while,” he said.

"They were out of the competition for a long time and now they are back they are dangerous because they have nothing to lose.”

Hoare said the side's bowling unit had played a pivotal role in the early season success.

Elsewhere, Alstonville travels to take on Murwillumbah at Rebjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

Defending premiers Cudgen play Marist Brothers at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.