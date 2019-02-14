Ballina all set for strong showing in junior state cup

AT RIGHT: Team manager Mel Yakas and coaches Austin Fay and Jordan Kirchen with members of Ballina Touch's U10 team that will compete at Port Macquarie this weekend. Austin and Jordan are both Ballina juniors and Austin will also be competing in Ballina's U18 boys' team.

A RECORD number of Ballina touch football teams will travel to Port Macquarie today intent on securing spots at the NSW Junior State Cup finals.

The Junior State Cup competition has become so large that NSW Touch has split the annual event into two weekends with 11 from Ballina competing.

Ballina will compete with about 230 other teams in the northern zone event this weekend.

The southern zone event, includes 200 teams and will be held the following weekend in Wagga Wagga.

The successful top eight teams in each division from both event will qualify for the State finals in Wollongong in April.

Director of Junior Touch, Scott Turner, said he was proud that Ballina Touch Association was taking a record number of teams and particularly pleased that Ballina juniors were among the coaches.

"We have seven former Ballina juniors and one existing junior, who will himself compete in our under-18s side, put up their hands to coach our teams this year, which is a wonderful achievement for our club,” Turner said. "It illustrates the depth we have in our playing and coaching ranks, and the dedication of our members to developing the next generation of touch players.”

Ballina will field two boys teams in the under-10 division and every other division up to under 18s, as well as five girls teams.

All players were presented with their uniforms by former Australian mixed player and Ballina junior Amanda Roberts during the recent Northern Rivers Touch Carnival.

Ballina Touch will also send 12 referees to officiate at the northern zone event.