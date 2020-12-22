Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ballina Airport is employing strict COVID-19 measures to protect the community. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star
Ballina Airport is employing strict COVID-19 measures to protect the community. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star
News

Ballina airport enforces strict measures to protect locals

Adam Daunt
22nd Dec 2020 9:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BALLINA Byron Gateway Airport will be employing strict protocols in an effort to help protect the Northern Rivers community.

Ballina Shire Council confirmed all passengers travelling from Sydney are being screened by NSW Health officials upon their arrival at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

At the moment, all flights continue to operate as scheduled but passengers are encouraged to check the airline partner website.

Airport Manager Julie Stewart said the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is committed to working with the NSW Government to maintain a safe and secure facility that provides important transport links for the region.

“We will continue to work with the airlines and the NSW Government to ensure the safety of passengers, staff and the community,” she said.

The airport is a registered COVID-safe business and has a COVID-19 safety plan and will continue to monitor the state and federal government advice.

The following measures have been implemented at the airport:

– Contactless temperature testing

– Safety screens at customer service desks within the terminal

– Increased cleaning and sanitisation of all touch points, counters, tables, chairs, bathrooms, doors and screening equipment

– Access to the terminal is restricted to passengers only, except where passengers require genuine carer’s assistance

– Social distancing of 1.5m required whenever possible as per guideline markers on common floor areas

– Hand sanitisation stations installed at all terminal entry points

– Airport staff wearing masks when serving customers.

ballina ballina airport coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 northern rivers community news northern rivers covid-19 northern rivers news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Give to the blood blitz, save a life

        Premium Content Give to the blood blitz, save a life

        News GIVING a donation of blood or plasma could be the best present of all this festive season and it won't cost you a cent.

        New restrictions at Northern NSW hospitals as cluster grows

        Premium Content New restrictions at Northern NSW hospitals as cluster grows

        News Greater Sydney residents visiting the Far North Coast will have to stick to the new...

        Couple accused of fire fraud must stay in Lismore, Casino

        Premium Content Couple accused of fire fraud must stay in Lismore, Casino

        News Police allege East Lismore man, woman fraudulently claimed $75,000

        Raids at Woodburn, Evans Head uncover haul of stolen tools

        Premium Content Raids at Woodburn, Evans Head uncover haul of stolen tools

        News Man, 24, arrested after detectives searched two properties this week