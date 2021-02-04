Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NWS Health will again be testing passengers at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
NWS Health will again be testing passengers at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport. Contributed
News

TOUGH RULES: Airport cracks down on Victorian passengers

Rebecca Lollback
by
4th Feb 2021 4:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Victorian Government has identified new venues of concern following the recent detection of a COVID case.

In response to this announcement, NSW Health are once again attending the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport for all arriving flights from Melbourne.

Health workers and police had previously been on hand for arriving flights, but were pulled out of the airport last month.

A statement from Ballina Shire Council explained: "Staff will continue to screen passengers for any COVID-19 symptoms including temperature checks.

"All passengers arriving from Melbourne will be required to complete a declaration.

"The passenger declaration will be required for all NSW airports.

"Therefore Victorian passengers visiting Ballina via any NSW airport will be required to complete a declaration.

"Passengers who have visited a venue of concern, identified by the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services, will be required to have a Covid test and self-isolate until they received a negative test result."

The Ballina Byron Gateway Airport currently receives one Jetstar flight from Melbourne per day.

Under the latest NSW Health safety guidelines it is still a requirement for all passengers to wear a mask in NSW airport terminals and all flights.

ballina byron gateway airport ballina shire council coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barilaro: ‘NIMBY’ council made wrong decision over WSL

        Premium Content Barilaro: ‘NIMBY’ council made wrong decision over WSL

        News NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said it was a “real shame” Ballina Shire Council rejected the WSL proposal.

        How people power sent the World Surf League packing

        Premium Content How people power sent the World Surf League packing

        News The Lennox Head community rallied to put a stop to the WSL’s plans to hold an event...

        Sad end to search for missing Queensland man

        Premium Content Sad end to search for missing Queensland man

        News A man who went missing from his Queensland home last month is believed to have been...

        • 4th Feb 2021 3:50 PM
        ‘Selfish, stupid, dangerous’ man appeals COVID conviction

        Premium Content ‘Selfish, stupid, dangerous’ man appeals COVID conviction

        News North Coast man convicted for failing to comply with health orders