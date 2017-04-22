Ballina a stop for Sydney to Surfers

BALLINA will see riders for Sydney to Surfers (STS) bike ride, supporting Youth off the Streets on May 4 as part of their mission to support Youth off the Streets.

In its 19th year, run by the Rotary Club of Engadine, the bike ride begins on Saturday April 29 at Hornsby, Sydney where the riders will also stop in Swansea, Bulahdelah, North Haven, Nambucca Heads and Grafton.

Les Simons has been part of the ride for 15 years and says there is simply no better cause than Youth Off The Streets.

"Youth Off The Streets provides support for some of Australia's most vulnerable young people," he said, "the least we can do is help support them in their worthy cause."

Mr Simons said the bike ride is not only a "great experience" but it makes you feel great raising funds for young people.

STS aims to have 200 riders, raise $300k for Youth Off The Streets and reach $3 million in total donations over the 19 years the ride has been conducted.

Father Chris Riley, CEO and founder of Youth Off The Streets said the Sydney To Surfers ride is an important event for the organisation and has provided incredible support with riders and supporters generosity in giving to disconnected youth.

"The ride has had such a positive impact on the lives of the kids not only through donations, but through encouraging them to join in, get fit and make friends through the ride.

"Each year I look forward to meeting the riders at Surfers Paradise and each year they all rave about how much they enjoyed the ride, it truly is a great experience."

The team will reach their final destination on Friday May 5 at Southport, Surfers Paradise.

To help some of Australia's most vulnerable young people Youth off the Streets is accepting donations for the ride at: https://sydneytosurfers2017.everydayhero.com/au/team-youth-off-the-streets-2.