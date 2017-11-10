Ballerinas on an awfully big adventure

OVER THE MOON: Kayla Van Den Bogert, 16, has been selected to participate in the Prix De Lausanne ballet competition in Switzerland. She's pictured with fellow Karen Ireland Dance Centre students Joshua Green, 17, Halle, Clark, 15, Layne Hampson, 17, Chantelle Bing, 16, and Caitlin Garlick, 14, all with a swathe of awards and scholarships in their own right.

OVER THE MOON: Kayla Van Den Bogert, 16, has been selected to participate in the Prix De Lausanne ballet competition in Switzerland. She's pictured with fellow Karen Ireland Dance Centre students Joshua Green, 17, Halle, Clark, 15, Layne Hampson, 17, Chantelle Bing, 16, and Caitlin Garlick, 14, all with a swathe of awards and scholarships in their own right. Marc Stapelberg

EXCITED doesn't quite come close to describing how 16-year-old Lismore ballerina Kayla Van Den Bogert felt when she was told she was heading to Switzerland for an international competition.

The competition Prix De Lausanne - "a really big deal” in the ballet world - will be held next year for the 69 applicants selected from 380 video submissions from contestants around the world.

But it's not the only accomplishment Miss Van Den Bogert has achieved this year, with a long list including finalist in the Australasian Ballet Challenge, RAD Scholarship Brisbane, AHA awards New Zealand (third place), Asian Grand Prix (fourth place), RAD Genee International Ballet Competition, Enc award AIDC awards Adelaide and scholarships to Royal Danish Ballet Summer School, New Zealand School of Dance and Royal Ballet School London.

It's a full time gig for the young dancer, who has been practising ballet since she was three.

Now, she dances six days a week at the Karen Ireland Dance Centre in Lismore, while also studying distance education.

The Prix De Lausanne runs from January 28 - Feb 4 and includes ballet classes, contemporary classes, practising repertoire with coaching by professionals.

A week before she is due in Swizterland Kayla will be in London where she was offered a short-term scholarship to the Royal Ballet School.

"Hopefully I get a scholarship to a ballet school overseas that's connected to a company,” she said.

A GoFundMe page, set up for Kayla to help her reach her dreams, reads: "To be one of the 11 selected to dance in this prestigious Ballet Competition is like gaining a spot in the Olympics for your Country.”

The Karen Ireland Dance Centre is also host to a mix of talented other ballet dancers, including Caitlin Garlick, 14, Chantelle Bing, 16, Layne Hampson, 17, and Joshua Green, 17, and Halle Clark, 15.

Most started ballet or dance when they were three or four, and have since been finalists in many competitions and received scholarships to various dance schools.

Students at Karen Ireland's Dance Centre will have their end of year performance, An Awfully Big Adventure, at the Lismore Workers Club on December 17 at 6.30pm.