Ball recognises all Australians

Mayor Robert Mustow, Aboriginal Ambassador of the Year Cath Gillespie, Irene Green, compere Troy Combo, Elder of the Year Vivian Lambeth, compere Troy Freeburn, Isaachar Fraser, Young Person of the Year Tara Freeburn, Community Achievers Award Julie Collins and Innovation and Leadership Award - Bulgar Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation's Steven Blunden at the Reconciliation Ball at Casino RSM.

THE first Black and White Reconciliation Ball for Richmond Valley came in the same week of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 referendum.

The decision ensured Aboriginal people would be included in the census and were no longer considered flora and fauna but were human beings.

Nationally there were calls to make Mabo Day a public holiday, 25 years after the historical land agreement was reached.

Reconciliation Week included the First Nations Constitutional Convention at Uluru, where a statement was issued calling for a First Nations Voice and a treaty.

On Thursday, at the Casino RSM Club, comperes Troy Combo and Troy Freeburn read from a script written by Casino's comedic indigenous writer John Bell.

The ball was the idea of Paula Coghill, who wanted indigenous people to be given awards on a day separate to Australia Day.

The Boolangle Land Council chief executive said Australia needed to show the world "we can come together as one".

She was the first person in her family to be born with Australian citizenship after the 1967 referendum.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said he hoped "one day all people in Australia will sing the national anthem in English and in Aboriginal language".

He announced five Elsa Dickson scholarships for indigenous students to undertake work placements within the council. Elsa Dickson was the first Aboriginal woman to obtain a pilot's licence in the 1940s, and was one of the founders of a critical Aboriginal service in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Combo summed up the week: "We are writing the next chapter in our history."