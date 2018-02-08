Ball Park Music gets you in a good mood

BALL Park Music will be releasing their new album Good Mood, Friday, February 16.

The band's faithful fans have shown unwavering support to the band, purchasing tickets to their nearly sold-out run of the Exactly How You Are Tour shows, or voting their single Exactly How You Are to No.18 in triple j's Hottest 100 countdown, the band's highest entry to date.

Ball Park Music is a five-piece indie rock/pop band based in Brisbane, made up of frontman Sam Cromack (guitar/vocals), Jennifer Boyce (bass/backing vocals), Paul Furness (keys/trombone), and twins Dean Hanson (guitar/backing vocals) and Daniel Hanson (drums/backing vocals).

The band is mostly formed by Northern Rivers musicians.

Sam Cromack grew up in Lennox Head and moved to Brisbane, aged 18, when he finished school. His parents both still live in Lennox Head.

The Hanson twins are from Goonellabah.

"Brisbane is a big part of my identity now but in my heart and in the twins' hearts we still see NSW as our home," Cromack said to The Northern Star in late 2016.

Cromack confirmed the new release date for the album, which was originally set to come out on February 23.

"We are buzzing at the thought of giving you this news," he said.

"We've never done anything like this before, but we've decided to bring the release of our new record forward by a week.

"Everything has come together, it's ready to roll early and we just want to give our delicious fans a bit of extra time with this new album before we hit the road late February."

The band will celebrate the album release day by throwing a free barbecue and signing party at Brisbane's The Triffid.

There will also be an in-store appearance at Sonic Sherpa the following day for any under-18 fans who can't make the Friday gig.

Good Mood is the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed and chart topping (ARIA No.3) album Every Night The Same Dream from 2016.

The album was recorded in Brisbane, self-produced by the band and mixed by ARIA award-winning producer Paul McKercher.

The album is preceded by the uplifting first single Exactly How You Are and current single The Perfect Life Does Not Exist.

The band have also been announced as part of the 2018 Groovin The Moo festival, hitting regional cities in April and May.

The band announced a new show at The Tivoli, Brisbane, on Sunday, February 25.