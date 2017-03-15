Baling our famers out from Casino to Dunedoo

HELPING HAND: The men behind the donation of 140 bales of hay to Dubbo. From left: Brock King, Rob King, NCMC's Geoff Davies, Peter Ludlow, NCMC chairman John Seecombe and Doug Bennett.

IN A lush, green paddock in Casino, 140 bales of hay were loaded onto a truck bound for the charred lands of Dunedoo.

A group of men stood nearby and watched the hay being loaded.

They had come together with the same purpose - to help farmers on the Western Plains, south of Dubbo, whose land was devastated by recent fires.

At the Northern Co-operative Meat Company farm San Marla, $8500 worth of hay donated by NCMC was loaded onto trucks.

It was Doug Bennett's son, Cameron, who alerted Mr Bennett to the plight of farmers whose land, fences and stock were affected during a heatwave and more than 600 acres of feed was lost in the fire.

"Cameron said we should help theses blokes,” Mr Bennett said.

So Mr Bennett rang John Seccombe, Peter Ludlow and Robert King and within a short time, the trucks and truck drivers were ready for the 11-hour journey.

Mr Bennett donated a truck, Kingbrae, offered drivers for free and Northern Marketing stepped in with $1000 worth of diesel.

All up, the helping hand cost close to $20,000.

NCMC plant manager Geoff Davies said it was a no-brainer.

"I didn't even question it,” he said.

"If we can help someone after a bushfire, we will.”

NCMC chairman John Seccombe said it was about helping community.

"We are part of the community and the cattle industry is part of our community,” Mr Seccombe said.

It's what you do.

Mr Bennett, who owns Bennett's Buses, seemed unfazed by the task - 'it's what you do in the country'.

"The boot might be on the other foot next year,” he said.

The trucks left San Marla, the men went about their day - at the meatworks or on their own cattle farms.

And at the end of the day, when the trucks roll into Dunedoo, the farmers out west will be grateful for the kindness that has been shown from Casino.