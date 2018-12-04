Menu
Bali scooter death: Sunshine Coast man dies after crash
Sunshine Coast man dies after Bali crash

by Greg Stolz
4th Dec 2018 11:18 AM
A YOUNG Sunshine Coast man critically injured in a motorbike crash in Bali has reportedly died in hospital.

Facebook tributes are flowing for former surfing instructor Jacob Mabb, 21, who suffered a severe brain injury when he came off a scooter on the Indonesian holiday island on November 25.

An RACQ LifeFlight air ambulance flew him to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where his parents Steve and Julie have been maintaining a bedside vigil.

Sunshine Coast surfing identity Rob Sherwell posted on Facebook this morning that Jacob had lost his battle.

"It's with a heavy heart and a hazy mind that I post this!" Sherwell wrote.

"RIP Jacob Mabb you were such an awesome young man, Jacob lost his battle to his injury yesterday from a motorbike accident in Bali just over a week ago!

"He was so loved and respected by so many, I am so shattered such a lovely young man!

"I am so proud and happy that we got to know you like a son! You are gone now, but we will have you in our hearts forever! Love you mate! I am gutted!!"

Mr Mabb also played rugby for University of the Sunshine Coast and studied environmental science.

