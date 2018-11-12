Bali Nine smuggler to be released

Convicted drug smuggler Renae Lawrence will be released from a Bali jail within days, according to reports. Picture: Lukman Bintoro

After more than 13 years behind bars, Bali Nine member Renae Lawrence is reportedly about to walk free from an Indonesian jail.

The 41-year-old woman, originally from Newcastle in New South Wales, will be released from Bangil prison on November 21, according to 10 Newsreporter Hugh Riminton.

Riminton cites two separate sources in Bali saying that final preparations are being made for Lawrence's release and return to Australia.

When that occurs, she will be the only member of the Bali Nine smuggling ring to see the outside world.

Australian Renae Lawrence was one of the Bali Nine group and was sentenced to 20 years for trying to smuggle drugs into Bali. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

Lawrence was one of nine people arrested by Indonesian authorities on April 17, 2005, part of an elaborate plot to smuggle heroin into Australia.

She was intercepted by police at Ngurah Rai International Airport and found with 2.6 kilograms of the drug strapped to her legs and chest. Three other mules were also arrested.

Four other Bali Nine members were arrested that same day at a hotel, while Andrew Chan, one of the ringleaders, was dragged off a flight bound for Australia.

Lawrence was originally sentenced to life in prison, but on appeal was given a reduced 20-year sentence.

Renae Lawrence dancing Puspanjali, or a welcoming performance, to celebrate the Correction day inside Bangli prison in Bali. Picture: Lukman S Bintoro

Bali's Board of Corrections boss I Made Badra told 10 News that his department was working with Australian officials on the details of Lawrence's release.

"On the day of her release, we'll take her to Denpasar Immigration for her passport and plane ticket with her status of deportation," I Made Badra told 10 News.

Chan and fellow ringleader Myuran Sukumaran were executed by firing squad in 2015. Another member of the plot, Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, died of cancer earlier this year.

Five others are serving life sentences.

Lawrence, described by Bali authorities as a model prisoner, is the only Bali Nine member to have come this close to release.