BALI BUST: Ash Robinson opens up on stepson's addiction

PROMINENT Sunshine Coast community leader Ashley Robinson has opened up about his stepson's 30-year battle with drug addiction days after he was busted in a Bali cocaine sting.

Mr Robinson is preparing to fly to Bali tomorrow with his son, Lucas, to reunite with Brendon Luke Johnsson, 45, who is behind bars facing drug dealing charges.

Mr Johnsson was allegedly caught with $3700 worth of cocaine, which he claims was for his personal use only.

A clearly emotional but stoic Mr Robinson told he had received the "toughest phone call" of his life when he learned of his stepson's charges, and pleaded other families use this situation as a "prime example" to the potential risks.

Ashley Robinson speaks about Brendon Johnsson's drug arrest in Bali.

"I spoke to him (Mr Johnsson) last night on the phone, and he's okay, he obviously is very upset, but he is okay," the general manager of Alex Surf Club said.

"As a family I think we have a long road to go now, what's going to happen from here-on in.

"What I would like to say is that we love him dearly, but he has made some poor decisions in his life, and this one is going to be obviously the biggest mistake he has made, if it's proved to be correct."

Australian Brendon Luke Johnsson, 45 arrested in Kuta along with two females for allegedly drug dealing. Evidence of 13 cocaine packets was displayed to the media. Brendon had lived in Bali for four years.

Mr Johnsson has lived in Bali for about six years where Mr Robinson told he worked as a plasterer and where met his girlfriend and co-accused, Remi.

The couple yesterday appeared in balaclavas at a police conference where police chief Hadi Purnomo questioned Johnsson where he was selling the drugs.

Mr Johnsson replied in Indonesian that they were for his own consumption.

Mr Robinson this morning thanked officials for taking care of his stepson ahead of tomorrow's visit, when he hopes to engage a lawyer and seek counselling and rehabilitation support on behalf of his stepson.

Ashley Robinson speaks about Brendon Johnsson's drug arrest in Bali.

"I don't blame the Indonesians, everyone knows what the law is over there in regards to drugs and I would actually like to thank them for looking after him (Mr Johnsson) at this stage, the police and the officials," Mr Robinson said.

Australian Brendon Luke Johnsson, 45 arrested in Kuta for allegedly drug dealing. Evidence of 13 cocaine packets was displayed to the media. Brendon had lived in Bali for four years. He is pictured having a smoke in his prison before being presented to the media

"But doing this in their country is just a poor decision.

"Brendon has had minor drug issues his whole life, since he was 16, and we have tried to help him with it.

"He is a great kid, he would not hurt a fly, but it is something that has been with him since he was 16 and he is 45 now."

Mr Robinson asked that the public and media respect his family's privacy in his absence.