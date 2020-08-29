Balaclava-clad man robbed house brandishing an iron tube

A Uki man had pleaded guilty to five charges in Tweed Heads Local Court.

A UKI man robbed a Murwillumbah resident while brandishing an iron tube and wearing an orange balaclava, court documents revealed.

Carl Andrew Gye, 53, pleaded guilty to five charges in Tweed Heads Local Court on August 19 including being disguised and armed while committing an indictable offence, stealing, common assault and hindering police.

Court documents reveal Gye said "don't even try" while pointing an iron bar at a man who came outside his unit when he heard a noise on Wardrop St in Murwillumbah about 4.10pm on March 26.

The resident found Gye rummaging through possessions in a storage area under the Queenslander-style home.

After Gye only mumbled in response to the resident asking what he was doing, the man called the police.

Gye piled a gas bottle, axe and ladder on top of a lawnmower from the home and walked it down the street as police arrived.

After a short foot chase, Gye jumped over a fence and fell into a laneway where he was arrested.

The case was adjourned for Gye to complete the Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment (MERIT) program.

His case will return to be sentenced on September 7.