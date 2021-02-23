Bakery slated for one of last original cottages on Jonson St

A local bakery business has submitted a development application for a new bakery and cafe at 101 Jonson St, Byron Bay. Picture: Liana Boss

A local bakery business has submitted a development application for a new bakery and cafe at 101 Jonson St, Byron Bay. Picture: Liana Boss

A Byron Bay bakery has lodged plans to open in one of the last original cottages in Jonson St.

Sunday Sustainable Bakery, which is currently located at 95 Jonson St, has lodged a development application for a bakery/cafe in the building on the corner of Jonson and Carlyle Sts.

The building sold in December 2020 for $3.285 million, and was described as "one of the last original cottages in Jonson St".

It was a much-loved home for the Poolman family, before it was sold and a DA was lodged to change the use for medical offices in the early 1990s.

A sketch of the original cottage at 101 Jonson St, Byron Bay, provided to the council by the Poolman family in the early 1990s.

It was recently used by Nortec.

Sunday Sustainable Bakery creates "delicious food with a focus on health and our planet".

"Everything is made in house, by hand, using locally sourced ingredients that are organic where possible," their website states.

"We strive to be as Certified Organic as possible, simultaneously balancing our social and environmental duty of care to minimise food miles, work within the seasons, purchase locally and reward fair trade."

Their website says a Ballina store is also "coming soon".

Sunday Sustainable Bakery is planning to turn a former family home, medical centre and employment agency into a cafe and bakery.

So what are the bakery's plans for this little cottage in the centre of Byron Bay?

The works to change it into a cafe/bakery are estimated to cost around $285,000.

Documents prepared by town planner Chris Lonergan for Byron Shire Council state the proposal involves some internal renovations.

A local bakery business has submitted a development application for a new bakery and cafe at 101 Jonson St, Byron Bay. Picture: Liana Boss

"The proposal involves … the construction of new entry doors and an entry pergola in the west of the site, the creation of an outdoor seating deck area to the south of the building, and the construction of additional parking in the east of the site," the report states.

"The building is to retain its existing red tile roof, and much of the architectural style of the existing structure is retained to retain the visual integrity of the building within the CBD landscape.

Plans for 101 Jonson St, Byron Bay.

"The adaptive reuse of this existing structure ensures that the resultant cafe / bakery maintains a low scale structure, which presents broken roof and elevation lines to both the Jonson St and Carlyle St elevations.

"The development will further broaden the economic base of the town, and from this it follows that the development's social and economic effect will be a positive one."

Sunday Sustainable Bakery would be open from 7am until 5pm and would employ 11 staff.

The DA for 101 Jonson St is on public exhibition until February 25.

For more information, visit the website.