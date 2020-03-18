Menu
Crumbs Bakery owner Kelli Miller is offering a delivery service to the elderly and vulnerable in Casino who are at home because of coronavirus. She delivers bread and cakes and free roll of toilet paper. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

Baker’s home delivery to elderly includes free roll of toilet paper

Susanna Freymark
18th Mar 2020 9:01 PM
IN RESPONSE to elderly stuck in their Casino homes avoiding the coronavirus threat, the town's bakery has started the home delivery of bread, buns and cakes.

Included in the orders over $10 is a free roll of toilet paper.

Crumbs Bakery business owner Kelli Miller said her husband Darren Miller came up with the idea.

"We were thinking about the whole situation" Ms Miller said.

"We have a lot of elderly customers who love their fresh bread."

Crumbs is unable to deliver out of town and the delivery to elderly, pregnant women and the vulnerable in Casino is free. And includes that sought after toilet roll.

There have been a few orders for 10 loaves, but rather than stockpiling, Ms Miller said there are customers who did this regularly, before the impact of coronavirus was felt.

Given the virus situation is unfolding and changing, Ms Miller said they will see how the delivery service goes and if they are overwhelmed with orders, will reassess what they can offer.

Predictions show their service will be welcomed by those in isolation.

"Everyone likes a cake when they're down and out," Ms Miller said.

  • To order from Crumbs Bakery call 6662 8323.
