Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Baker Boy performs at the Crossroads Tent at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 held at Tyagarah.
Baker Boy performs at the Crossroads Tent at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 held at Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg
News

Baker Boy gets Bluesfest fans dancing despite wet weather

Aisling Brennan
by
20th Apr 2019 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE a big downpour of rain moments before Baker Boy took to the stage, the young Indigenous Australian rapper's second performance of the weekend quickly had everyone forgetting their troubles.

Baker Boy brought the energy everyone was craving after getting drenched by yet another heavy rain shower with his upbeat songs incorporating both English and his Indigenous language Yolnu Matha.

Even the people who refuse to bop were grooving by the time his hit song Marryuna rounded out the set.

While his Friday show drew a smaller crowd than Thursday's performance in the Crossroads tent, Baker Boy still brought an intensity that every single person under the Boomerang tent could feel as they shimmied their shoulders and tapped their toes.

Baker Boy, who also was the recipient of the 2018 Young Australian of the Year, will be performing his final set for Bluesfest tonight at 8.05pm at the Jambalaya tent.

So, if you're looking for some slick dance moves, didgeridoo playing and a lively set - don't miss the chance to see Baker Boy perform.

baker boy bluesfest2019
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Water supply issues at Bluesfest site

    premium_icon Water supply issues at Bluesfest site

    Breaking FESTIVAL gates will open 30 minutes late today due to a technical issue with supply this morning.

    • 20th Apr 2019 11:40 AM
    What is '420 Day' and how can you celebrate it?

    premium_icon What is '420 Day' and how can you celebrate it?

    Whats On The origins of the day is the subject of an "endless discussion"

    7 important questions business owners should ask themselves

    premium_icon 7 important questions business owners should ask themselves

    Business Global shifts are changing the way the world does business

    Bluesfest Day 2: Iggy Pop showed them how it's done

    premium_icon Bluesfest Day 2: Iggy Pop showed them how it's done

    Music Other popular acts were Norah Jones, Hozier and Gary Clark Jr