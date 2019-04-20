Baker Boy gets Bluesfest fans dancing despite wet weather

Baker Boy performs at the Crossroads Tent at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 held at Tyagarah.

Baker Boy performs at the Crossroads Tent at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 held at Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

DESPITE a big downpour of rain moments before Baker Boy took to the stage, the young Indigenous Australian rapper's second performance of the weekend quickly had everyone forgetting their troubles.

Baker Boy brought the energy everyone was craving after getting drenched by yet another heavy rain shower with his upbeat songs incorporating both English and his Indigenous language Yolnu Matha.

Even the people who refuse to bop were grooving by the time his hit song Marryuna rounded out the set.

While his Friday show drew a smaller crowd than Thursday's performance in the Crossroads tent, Baker Boy still brought an intensity that every single person under the Boomerang tent could feel as they shimmied their shoulders and tapped their toes.

Baker Boy, who also was the recipient of the 2018 Young Australian of the Year, will be performing his final set for Bluesfest tonight at 8.05pm at the Jambalaya tent.

So, if you're looking for some slick dance moves, didgeridoo playing and a lively set - don't miss the chance to see Baker Boy perform.