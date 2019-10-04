Bakehouse sells some of best sausage rolls in Australia

NUMBER ONE: CC's on the Range Bakehouse owners Carla and Craig Trudgett with their award-winning sausage rolls.

NUMBER ONE: CC's on the Range Bakehouse owners Carla and Craig Trudgett with their award-winning sausage rolls. Bev Lacey

A TOOWOOMBA bakery sells some of the best sausage rolls in the country.

It's the flaky, melt-in-your-mouth pastry, along with its tasty beef filling that makes CC's on the Range Bakehouse sausage rolls so good.

While loyal customers have known about these delicious sausage rolls for years, the baked goods were officially recognised at a national competition recently.

Bakehouse owners Craig and Carla Trudgett entered their signature sausage roll in the Official Great Aussie Pie Competition at the Fine Food Sydney 2019 Fair.

On Thursday it was announced that the bakehouse had received the bronze award in the beef sausage roll category.

Mrs Trudgett said it was an honour to have success.

"To be honest, we weren't expecting to get a place as we were competing against so many other bakeries across Australia," she said.

"We really just wanted feedback. We were blown away when we heard the results, we've always believed in our products but to actually place in a competition of this size is phenomenal."

Mrs Trudgett and her husband opened CC's on the Range Bakehouse more than two years ago, and were originally focused on selling bread.

But it soon become apparent that people were loving their pies and sausage rolls.

"Craig has been baking for 17 years and he is very thorough, if the products he produces aren't the best, they don't go out," she said.

The bakehouse also sells bread, cakes, buns, sandwiches and will soon begin to sell burgers.

It is open seven days a week, and is located at The Range Shopping Centre.