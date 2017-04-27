Bake sale with an illegal twist busted at Nimbin

A BAKE sale with an illegal twist has been sniffed out and shut down by police on the streets of Nimbin.

Police will allege a Blue Knob man, 45, was seen on Cullen St supplying another man in Nimbin with three cannabis cookies in exchange for $20 on Wednesday about 12.30pm.

A short time later the accused dealer was approached by police who carried out a search where 26 cannabis cookies and 4 grams of cannabis were nabbed by the officers.

The Blue Knob man was taken to Nimbin Police Station where he was charged with two counts of possess and supplying prohibited drug and deal with proceeds of crime.

Richmond Local Area Command have increased their visibility within the township in the lead up to the cannabis law reform rally, MardiGrass next Friday.

He was released with strict bail and to appear at Lismore Local Court next month.