Bait shoals attract Bryde's whale off Ballina coast

ON THE North Coast, we commonly spot humpback whales as they migrate up and down the coast.

But there's a different type of whale off the coast of South Ballina this morning -- a Bryde's whale.

The NSW DPI posted a photo of the sighting on its Shark Smart app with the caption: "Bryde's Whale feeding on bait close to shore at South Ballina this morning. Please be #SharkSmart in presence of baitfish shoals."

According to the Wild About Whales website, Bryde's whales are named after a Norwegian whaling entrepreneur nearly a century ago.

"They are baleen whales and rorquals. Rorquals - Norwegian for "furrowed whale" - have a series of longitudinal folds of skin running from below the mouth back to the navel," the website explains.

"Like other rorquals, Bryde's whales are long and slender and have much more streamlined bodies than other large whales.

"Bryde's whales are dark grey in color on the dorsal side with a yellowish white ventral side.

"They have an average length of 12m, and the female is longer than the male. These whales can weigh 12 to 20 tonnes."

They feed almost exclusively on: pelagic fish, such as pilchard, mackerel, herring, and anchovies; pelagic crustaceans, such as shrimp, crabs, and lobsters; and cephalopods, such as octopus, squid, and cuttlefish.

Bryde's whales are "quite opportunistic and will consume whatever shoaling prey is available".

"They often take advantage of the activities of other predators by swimming through and engulfing the fish they have herded. They are therefore frequently found in areas of high fish abundance, along with seabirds, seals, sharks, and other cetaceans."