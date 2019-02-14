Bailey has his back to the wall

OUT OF ACTION: Soli Bailey has pulled out of the Australian Boardriders Battle with a back injury.

BYRON Bay will be without its two best surfers with Soli Bailey and Danny Wills both missing from the Australian Boardriders Battle in Newcastle this weekend.

Bailey has pulled out with a back injury ahead of his first full year on the professional tour while Wills has work commitments over the weekend.

Wills, a former world No 3 on the professional tour has been the heartbeat at several competitions for the Byron Bay club over the years.

"We've been shaken up a bit losing our two best surfers but these things happen,” Byron Bay Boardriders club president Neil Cameron said.

"This would have been the only event this year that we would have had Soli because it's sanctioned by the World Surf League.

"We'll still be competitive with the team we've got and we might even go all the way through.

"Luke Stickley is a seasoned competitor, the pressure doesn't get to him and I've seen other surfers underestimate him in the past.”

The Australian Boardriders Battle is Australia's biggest grassroots boardriders event and involves more than 60 clubs.

The top 24 advance to the national finals in Newcastle to battle it out for club supremacy.

The Byron Bay team will comprise Sasha Baker, Bryce Cameron, Touma Cameron, Duke Wrencher and Stickley.

A reshuffle from losing Bailey and Wills means they still have one spot to fill.

Former professional Kieren Perrow will likely rejoin the team later in the year having just stepped down as commissioner of the WSL.

"These guys never really leave the club and it will be great to see more of him,” Cameron said.

"This time next year hopefully we'll have Kieren back in the team.”

Meanwhile, Lennox-Ballina should be at full strength and comes into the event off a convincing win in the northern NSW qualifying round at Coffs Harbour in October.

The team is littered with talent including former World Championship Tour surfers Adam Melling and Stu Kennedy.

They also have the likes of Nyxie Ryan, Jack Murray, Marcus Aboody and Jai Glinderman who were standouts at the qualifier.

Former Lennox Head surfers Mikey and Tyler Wright were part of the winning Culburra team last year.

In the past five years, Surfing Australia has invested more than $750,000 into affiliated boardriders clubs.