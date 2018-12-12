Menu
Bailey the yellow-bellied glider is currently recovering at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors
Pets & Animals

Bailey the glider makes miraculous recovery after storm

11th Dec 2018 10:51 AM

MEET Bailey.  

The yellow-bellied glider was found underneath debris with a fractured jaw following a major storm near Maryborough in October.  

Bailey was helped by Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast on-the-scene and was now at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, where she is recovering well.  

She was one of many native animals rescued by the group during the storm.

Bailey was found by residents while they were cleaning-up after the storm on their property.  

Yellow-bellied gliders are listed as a Threatened Species, which is just one step before becoming deemed Endangered.

If you see an animal which needs help, call Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast on 4121 3146. 

bailey glider recovery storms
Fraser Coast Chronicle

