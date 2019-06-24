Bailey battles on the brink

TOUGH BATTLE: Soli Bailey surfing in Brazil. He will need a strong finish to the year to keep his spot on the world tour.

A STRING of third round eliminations will see Suffolk Park surfer Soli Bailey battle to retain his spot on the World Championship Tour next year.

The 24-year-old is in his first full season on the professional tour and is yet to nail down a breakout performance.

However, Bailey competes well under pressure and a late charge on the Qualifying Series in 2018 saw him sneak through at the back end of the year.

He is ranked 33rd overall and needs to finish in the top 22 to avoid relegation to the QS.

There are still six events to go and Bailey has some time prepare for the upcoming J-Bay Open in South Africa, which starts July 9.

Brothers and former Lennox Head surfers Mikey and Owen Wright have also fallen further down the rankings following the finish of the Rio Pro in Brazil. Mikey is well back in 29th, while Owen dropped three places to 17th after challenging for the world title last year.

Meanwhile, Tweed surfer and current world champion Steph Gilmore is third on the women's rankings after a semi-final finish in Brazil.

The event was won by Sally Fitzgibbons, who had not won a CT event since 2017 and jumped to the rankings lead.

"It's definitely one of those feelings where you feel so alive,” Fitzgibbons said.

"The whole process of running down through the crowd cheering and paddling out is pretty special when it all comes together.

"After all these years it's still special and to be in the final with a friend like Carissa (Moore) is pretty amazing.

"It could've gone either way and it just went my way today, it was unbelievable, this is insane.”

Former world champion Tyler Wright could be back for the J-Bay Open after missing almost a year of competition with chronic fatigue and other health issues.