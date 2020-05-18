Bail revoked for man accused of dramatic police pursuit

A QUEENSLAND man will remain in jail after his bail was revoked following an alleged cross-border pursuit.

Donald Fing, 26, was arrested on last week after he allegedly led both Queensland and NSW Police on a dramatic car chase from Loganlea, Queensland to Lismore.

Police will allege Mr Fing fled from Queensland on May 7 in a suspected stolen Mazda 3 at speed.

PolAir continued to track the vehicle on the M1 across the NSW border, where it was allegedly travelling at speeds of up to 190km/h.

Police say Mr Fing momentarily stopped at a Chinderah service station, then led officers from Murwillumbah towards Lismore via Nimbin.

After police deployed two sets of road spikes, Mr Fing allegedly continued to drive for some time before allegedly abandoning the vehicle on William Blair Ave, Goonellabah.

Mr Fing was later arrested when police pursued him on foot with the assistance of the police dog unit.

Police believe Mr Fing has ties to the Goonellabah area.

Mr Fing, who was on bail at the time of his arrest, was charged with six offences, including driving dangerously during a police pursuit, driving while disqualified, driving recklessly, resisting an officer in execution of duty, possessing a prohibited weapon and using prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order.

Upon his arrest, Mr Fing also underwent a roadside drug test which allegedly returned a positive result.

Mr Fing’s matter was mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, where his bail conditions were revoked, and he was convicted for three domestic violence related offences dating back to 2018.

He was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for those domestic violence matters and will be eligible for parole in August this year.

Mr Fing will appear again before Lismore Local Court on May 26, where all matters relating to the alleged police pursuit will be mentioned.