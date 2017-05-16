Bail refused for animal cruelty accused

TWO men were arrested at Teven in relation to the animal cruelty incident at Nimbin.

BAIL for two men accused of animal torture and cruelty near Nimbin was refused in Lismore Local Court.

That means Bradley Presbury and co-accused Reece Parke will remain behind bars until their hearing on August 30.

Magistrate David Heilpern yesterday rejected bail applications by the pair's lawyers due to men's unacceptable risk to the community if released.

He said their lawyers, Tracey Randall for Parke and Tom Ivy for Presbury, outlined strong medical and personal reasons to grant their client's bail.

Ms Randall outlined plans for Parke to enter rehabilitation for a number of medical issues while Mr Ivy drew the court's attention to Presbury's need to be with his unwell son.

But Mr Heilpern ruled Presbury and Parke's history of abusing court orders outweighed other causes.

Mr Heilpern described bail for Presbury as "problematic” given he had breached numerous bonds and bail conditions since adulthood.

Along a similar vein, when Parke's application was being considered , Mr Heilpern noted Parke's "history of non-compliance orders” and said he had "very little hope” the 22-year-old would remain "out of trouble” while on bail.

Both the lawyers highlighted there was no forensic evidence produced by the prosecution that linked either man to the scene where the crimes allegedly took place.