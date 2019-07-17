Bail granted to attend diversion program

A MAN who pleaded guilty to supply drugs has been granted bail to attend a diversionary program in Tabulum.

Aaron Weate appeared before Byron Local Court on Monday via Audio Visual Link to apply for bail, which Magistrate Karen Stafford granted on the condition he does not leave the Balund-a program before his sentencing on October 14.

Weate had pleaded guilty in May to possessing prohibited drugs, supplying or knowingly take part in the supply of prohibited drugs, possessing an extendible baton without being authorised to do so by a permit and failing to appear before court.

Police arrested Weate on May 9 after they'd received a concern for welfare call and attended the Pacific Motorway at Billinudgel.

Police allege when they approached Weate he told them he was "wanted down here".

He was searched and found to be in possession of 38.87g of crystal methylamphetamine.

Weate was in breach of bail conditions dating back to 2015 for similar drug charges, and a warrant had been issued in his name after he'd failed to appear before court.

Ms Stafford said Weate must carry out the full-time diversionary program but if he chose to leave the program before his next court appearance on October 14, he still needs to appear before the court.