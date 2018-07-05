Bail granted for man who was on the run for two years

A man has faced court over charges that date back to 2016.

Jerad Williams / Daily News

A MAN police allege has been on the run since early 2016 has been released from custody.

Anthony Clifford Gibbons, 47, faced Tweed Heads Local Court via video link this afternoon.

Police have alleged Mr Clifford, who lives in Helensvale on the Gold Coast, is accused of assaulting a man at a remote Loadstone property, north of Kyogle, on January 12, 2016.

Defence solicitor Amanda Fawaz lodged not guilty pleas on Mr Gibbons' behalf to his three charges, which include assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company, affray and stalking or intimidation.

After he surrendered to police in Tweed Heads, officers executed outstanding arrest warrants for those charges.

He was initially refused bail and appeared via video link from Tweed Heads Police Station.

Ms Fawaz lodged an application for Mr Gibbons to be released on conditional bail, which Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy granted.

According to court documents, the victim - the 63-year-old landlord of Mr Gibbon's nephew - thought he was "going to die” during an altercation on his property.

The landlord was allegedly assaulted and threatened by Mr Gibbons and his nephew, 29-year-old Samuel Webb, after they fought about the idea of lighting a small fire on the property.

The incident allegedly involved Mr Gibbons putting the victim in a headlock and threatening him.

The victim retaliated, punching the accused several times, according to court documents.

In April, Webb, who threatened to behead the victim, was sentenced to 18 months' prison with a nine month non-parole period for one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of stalking or intimidation.

Mr Dunlevy ordered the police brief of evidence to be filed by August 1 and adjourned the matter to August 27.