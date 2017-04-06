Bail eased in 'weak' murder case against Lismore accused

CRIME SCENE: David Marriott's unit in East Lismore. Mr Marriott died after an allegedly violent altercation with Nicholas Paul Howland, 61, last year.

AN EAST Lismore man charged with murder has had his bail conditions reduced for the second time after his lawyer argued the Crown case was "incredibly weak”.

Nicholas Paul Howland, 61, was charged with murder on September 2 last year after the death of his neighbour David Marriott following a fight between the two men outside their College St unit block.

Howland was granted bail in November after his lawyer Hugh van Dugteren argued his client was acting in self-defence.

The court has since heard Marriott had a prior heart condition which may have contributed to his death during the pair's allegedly violent altercation.

Howland appeared briefly in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday where Mr van Dugteren requested the court allow his client to report to Lismore police station once a week on Fridays instead of three times a week.

"The reason Your Honour granted bail is it's a very weak case,” Mr van Dugteren said.

No objection was made by the prosecution and Magistrate David Heilpern approved the softening of Howland's bail conditions.

Magistrate Heilpern also noted there was still forensic material outstanding from the prosecution, almost five months after the murder charge was laid.

The prosecution told the court it had only just received approval for a specialist cardiologist report into Marriott's death and it was anticipated the report might take four weeks for completion.

Magistrate Heilpern requested Howland reappear before Lismore Local Court on May 2.