Bail denied for Bunnings nailgun bandit

A TOWNSVILLE magistrate has shut down an alleged prolific criminal's bid for bail in a blunt assessment of the man's chances of reoffending.

Jake Thomas Glover faces 32 charges including eight counts of stealing, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, trespass, possessing a knife in public and supplying dangerous drugs.

The 23-year-old is alleged to have committed the swagger of offences over a two-month period between June 10 and August 10.

The court heard Glover was out on bail for the drug charges when he allegedly committed many of the stealing offences and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

It is alleged Glover was brazen in his stealing, most notably, he allegedly took two nail guns from Bunnings Warehouse stores by blatantly walking past staff without paying.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Nitz, of Rennick Lawyers, said Glover had already been denied bail since his arrest in August and had now spent four months behind bars.

She said he was at risk of serving too much time and could be bailed to an address outside Gympie where he would comply with stringent conditions regarding his release.

Ms Nitz argued Glover was less likely to get in trouble with the law in Gympie, claiming he had negative influences in Townsville.

"Does (Gympie) have a Bunnings with nail guns?" Magistrate Peter Smid said.

"What is it about Townsville that would make him want to commit offences, there are thousands here who don't commit offences.

"When he walks through Bunnings and just picks up a nail gun, allegedly, or decides to drive a car dangerously … is somebody egging him on or is he just generally in a bad place?"

Ms Nitz said drug use was also an issue for her client.

"But it's all voluntary isn't it," Mr Smid said.

"No one tells him to take drugs … well he is a big boy isn't he?"

Ms Nitz said Glover had built up an extensive criminal history, some 11 pages in length, for a man aged just 23.

She said he was willing to undertake random drug testing and report regularly to a police station if he was given bail but Mr Smid was quick to reject the application.

"Ms Nitz you did your client very proud making such a very professional and thorough bail application but unfortunately I cannot agree with your submission, I think he is an unacceptable risk of reoffending and I remand him in custody," Mr Smid said.

The matter will next be before the court son January 29, 2019.