Court still waiting on evidence in veteran attack case

Two men have been in court charged with assaulting a veteran in Nimbin on Anzac Day. Marc Stapelberg

A LAWYER defending one of the men accused of assaulting an Afghanistan veteran on Anzac Day has slammed delays in police evidence.

Kyle Hudson, 35, of Nimbin, and Jake Norman Neil Walker, 31, of Goonellabah, did not appear before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said there was one piece of evidence outstanding.

"That's a transcript of an interview," Mr Gradisnik said.

He asked for an adjournment to follow this up.

Solicitor Tracey Randall - representing Mr Walker - slammed the delays.

"The matter appears to be limping along," Ms Randall said.

"I'm not in a position to do anything but to concede to the adjournment but the matter (requires) some attention."

Ms Randall said her client had been adhering to "relatively strict bail conditions".

In light of this, Ms Randall and Crystal Triggs - who was acting for Mr Hudson - lodged applications for their clients to be given unconditional bail.

Mr Gradisnik said there had been no breaches or further offending recorded.

The men have been accused of an attack on a veteran at a cenotaph in Allsop Park in Nimbin about 8pm on April 25.

Police have alleged they approached the man and knocked him to the ground before robbing him.

Mr Hudson was charged with aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Walker was charged with aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm, assaulting and resisting police, along with drug and ammunition possession offences.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on October 2 and the men are excused from appearing if they're legally represented.