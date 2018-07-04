Bail conditions eased in war veteran bashing case

A MAGISTRATE has agreed to relax bail conditions on a man accused of bashing and robbing an Afghanistan war veteran in Nimbin on Anzac Day.

On Tuesday Lismore Local Court heard that the case against Jake Norman Neil Walker, 31, was weaker than originally thought.

Mr Walker was arrested early last month following the April 25 incident in Allsop Park in which the two time Afghanistan veteran was allegedly approached by three men, knocked to the ground and robbed.

He stands accused of aggravated robbery with wounding, plus charges of resisting arrest, assaulting police, weapons charges, and drug possession.

One of his co-accused, 35-year-old Nimbin resident Kyle Hudson, stands accused of aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

Police have yet to arrest the alleged third man involved.

Mr Walker was freed on bail on May 7 three days after his arrest, but under strict conditions putting him "essentially under house arrest", his solicitor Thomas Saunders told the court yesterday.

Mr Saunders said his client had been "fully compliant" since despite being unable to leave his Goonellabah home except in the company of his mother or his partner.

"We're seeking a variation of his curfew from 10pm to 6am only," Mr Saunders said.

Mr Saunders also told the court his client had been working for Lismore City Council prior to his arrest and had been unable to work again due to the onerous bail conditions.

Mr Walker had three children by a former partner who he was unable to support due to the curfew.

"Him being in the house all the time is creating some issues with his mother," he added.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair was initially strongly reluctant to ease the curfew, but police prosecutor Sergeant Brett Gradisnik said the request wasn't opposed.

"Perhaps the case isn't as strong as what was previously put to the court," he said.

Mr Saunders also told the court his client had initially offered assistance to the police "to identify the people who are the co-accused in this matter".

He said the bail conditions remained "very strict" and Mr Walker was "quite aware how long this matter will take, so he has an incentive to comply with his bail conditions".

"Any breach of his conditional bail will see him on remand, and on remand for a long time."

Magistrate Sinclair agreed to relax the curfew and adjourned the matter until July 17, to return to Lismore Local Court.