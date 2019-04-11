Menu
Chris Pinzone
Crime

Developer’s bail changed to allow travel

by Vanessa Marsh
11th Apr 2019 11:30 AM
A HIGH-PROFILE developer charged with official corruption as part of the Crime and Corruption Commission's investigation into Ipswich City Council has had his bail conditions altered to allow him to travel overseas.

Lawyers for Melbourne developer Chris Pinzone this morning applied in Brisbane Magistrates Court to have his bail varied to allow him to travel internationally with the approval of the Department of Public Prosecutions.

The Crown Prosecutor did not oppose the application and Pinzone is due to fly into Brisbane this morning to sign his new bail agreement.

Pinzone, 36, was charged with official corruption earlier this month in relation to his company's proposed commercial development at Yamanto comprising a childcare centre, fast food eatery and restaurant.

The Crime and Corruption Commission allege the project was underpinned by a corrupt deal.

The CCC charged Pisasale, 67, over the Yamanto project in August last year, along with Pisasale's barrister friend Sam Di Carlo.

Di Carlo is alleged to have had a stake in the Yamanto project and offered Pisasale a cut of the profits if he championed the project by influencing council employees.

Di Carlo is defending the charges, and both Pinzone and Pisasale have previously rejected wrongdoing.

Pinzone will face court again on June 10.

crime crime and corruption commission ipswich ipswitch city council

