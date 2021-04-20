Menu
An East Lismore man has been granted bail but under the condition he surrender his passport.
Bail change for Lismore businessman accused of drug supply

Aisling Brennan
20th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
An East Lismore businessman accused of supplying drugs has had his bail varied to state that if he breaches the conditions $50,000 will be forfeited to the courts.

Brett Anthony Robertson, 55, is charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

Police will allege Mr Robertson was supplying 5.415 litres worth of 4-hydroxybutanic acid and five grams of methylamphetamine when he was arrested at East Lismore on March 24, 2021.

He also allegedly dealt with proceeds of crime worth $20,050 and was in possession of three grams of cannabis and one gram of cocaine at the time of his arrest, according to court documents.

Mr Robertson’s solicitor, Rob Manitta, applied to alter his client’s bail conditions before the Lismore Local Court on April 12.

Mr Manitta said he was asking to reduce bail security agreement his client had been granted from $100,000 to $50,000.

He also asked to remove the bail condition which prevented Mr Robertson from approaching any international airport or departure point.

The NSW Police prosecutor opposed the bail variation, stating she held concerns Mr Robertson as a “wealthy businessman” was at risk of committing further offences.

She also raised concern that Mr Robertson was a “flight risk” and might not comply with bail conditions.

Magistrate Jeff Linden partly accepted the bail variation application, reducing the bail security to $50,000.

Mr Robertson is still prohibited from approaching an international airport, surrender his passport and must continue to report daily to police.

He is also prohibited from consuming any drugs except prescribed by a doctor.

