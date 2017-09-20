24°
Bags of dredged sediment removed from Ballina harbour

Dredging has been finished at the Ballina trawler harbour.
BAGS of sediment that was dredged from the Ballina Boat Harbour and Fishery Creek have been removed from the site.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, said the dredging works were done to maintain safe access for the commercial fishing fleet and recreational vessels.

The dredging was finished last year.

"The original dredging work involved the removal of more than 26,500 cubic metres of sediment - 17,670 from Ballina boat harbour and 8,850 cubic metres from Fishery Creek,” Mr Franklin said.

"The sediment removed was dried on-site in large bags and have now been disposed.

"The site has been levelled, rehabilitated and sprayed with a mixture of grass seeds to restore the area.

"This project supports the local and regional economies by maintaining safe navigation for our commercial and recreational boaters operating out of the harbour.”

