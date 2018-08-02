Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEATTLAR FILIMOEHALA outside Lismore Court.
BEATTLAR FILIMOEHALA outside Lismore Court.
News

Baggaley brothers learn fate today

by Ross Irby
29th May 2009 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OLYMPIAN kayaker Nathan Baggaley and his brother Dru would have done it tough in their jail cells last night knowing they likely face many more years of the same when sentenced today over a million-dollar ecstasy operation on the Northern Rivers.

In custody since November 2007, the pair of drug dealers was to be sentenced yesterday with the matter put over until this morning before Lismore District Court Judge James Black.

Nathan, 33, of Byron Bay, faces lesser charges than his younger brother Dru, 27, over their roles in the supply and manufacture of thousands of ecstasy pills - MDMA.

Dru pleaded guilty to the commercial manufacture of 13,500 ecstasy pills; supplying 37,200 ecstasy pills; and to having $62,520 in cash - the proceeds of crime.

Nathan pleaded guilty to taking part in the manufacture of 1509 ecstasy pills at Byron Bay; and supplying 1509 ecstasy pills in October and November 2007. A 125kg pill press capable of producing 60 pills a minute was found in his home.

Some of the drug deals took place at oyster leases owned by their parents at Brunswick Heads and Tweed Heads.

A third co-accused, Beattlar Filimoehala, 32, of Ballina, remains on bail after having his sentencing adjourned on a charge of supplying the drug ecstasy at Ballina; and inciting Nathan Baggaley to commit the crime of supply in November 2007.

The brothers are represented by barrister Nicolas Harrison and lawyer John Weller.,

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How the dramatic cocaine bust at sea went down

    premium_icon How the dramatic cocaine bust at sea went down

    Crime MORE arrests not ruled out over $210m drug bust.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 6:11 PM
    HEALTH WARNING: Smoke alert issued from fires

    HEALTH WARNING: Smoke alert issued from fires

    Health People with respiratory conditions to take caution

    Major renovations under way at popular pub

    premium_icon Major renovations under way at popular pub

    Business Revamp of the restaurant, kitchen and hotel rooms

    'It was a mess': 8 people hurt after three-car smash

    'It was a mess': 8 people hurt after three-car smash

    Breaking One car ended up on top of another car as a result of the crash

    Local Partners