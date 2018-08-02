Baggaley brothers learn fate today

OLYMPIAN kayaker Nathan Baggaley and his brother Dru would have done it tough in their jail cells last night knowing they likely face many more years of the same when sentenced today over a million-dollar ecstasy operation on the Northern Rivers.

In custody since November 2007, the pair of drug dealers was to be sentenced yesterday with the matter put over until this morning before Lismore District Court Judge James Black.

Nathan, 33, of Byron Bay, faces lesser charges than his younger brother Dru, 27, over their roles in the supply and manufacture of thousands of ecstasy pills - MDMA.

Dru pleaded guilty to the commercial manufacture of 13,500 ecstasy pills; supplying 37,200 ecstasy pills; and to having $62,520 in cash - the proceeds of crime.

Nathan pleaded guilty to taking part in the manufacture of 1509 ecstasy pills at Byron Bay; and supplying 1509 ecstasy pills in October and November 2007. A 125kg pill press capable of producing 60 pills a minute was found in his home.

Some of the drug deals took place at oyster leases owned by their parents at Brunswick Heads and Tweed Heads.

A third co-accused, Beattlar Filimoehala, 32, of Ballina, remains on bail after having his sentencing adjourned on a charge of supplying the drug ecstasy at Ballina; and inciting Nathan Baggaley to commit the crime of supply in November 2007.

The brothers are represented by barrister Nicolas Harrison and lawyer John Weller.,