Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Baggaley.
Nathan Baggaley. Northern Star
News

Baggaley to remain in custody on serious drug charges

4th Feb 2014 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Olympian Nathan Baggaley could remain behind bars until April on drug trafficking and manufacturing charges that carry a life sentence.

The silver medallist kayaker, who did not appear via video link from jail was represented by Lismore solicitor Jim Fuggle acting as agent for Baggaley's solicitor Simon Joyner.

Baggaley is charged with two counts of importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, two counts of conspiring to manufacture a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, manufacturing a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

The charges stem from drug related offences alleged to have occurred between July 7 and November 1 last year at a property in Wyuna Cr, Tweed Heads.

The court heard the brief of evidence against Baggaley and his co-accused Dru Baggaley, Matthew King and Francis Gorman was incomplete.

Mr Fuggle did not apply for bail on Baggaley's behalf.

Magistrate Denes ordered the brief of evidence to be prepared by March 25 and adjourned Baggaley's matters until a date in April.

Related Items

drug offences lismore local court nathan baggaley olympics
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How the dramatic cocaine bust at sea went down

    premium_icon How the dramatic cocaine bust at sea went down

    Crime MORE arrests not ruled out over $210m drug bust.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 6:11 PM
    HEALTH WARNING: Smoke alert issued from fires

    HEALTH WARNING: Smoke alert issued from fires

    Health People with respiratory conditions to take caution

    Major renovations under way at popular pub

    premium_icon Major renovations under way at popular pub

    Business Revamp of the restaurant, kitchen and hotel rooms

    'It was a mess': 8 people hurt after three-car smash

    'It was a mess': 8 people hurt after three-car smash

    Breaking One car ended up on top of another car as a result of the crash

    Local Partners