Baggaley to remain in custody on serious drug charges

FORMER Olympian Nathan Baggaley could remain behind bars until April on drug trafficking and manufacturing charges that carry a life sentence.

The silver medallist kayaker, who did not appear via video link from jail was represented by Lismore solicitor Jim Fuggle acting as agent for Baggaley's solicitor Simon Joyner.

Baggaley is charged with two counts of importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, two counts of conspiring to manufacture a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, manufacturing a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

The charges stem from drug related offences alleged to have occurred between July 7 and November 1 last year at a property in Wyuna Cr, Tweed Heads.

The court heard the brief of evidence against Baggaley and his co-accused Dru Baggaley, Matthew King and Francis Gorman was incomplete.

Mr Fuggle did not apply for bail on Baggaley's behalf.

Magistrate Denes ordered the brief of evidence to be prepared by March 25 and adjourned Baggaley's matters until a date in April.