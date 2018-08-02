Menu
Nathan Baggaley
Nathan Baggaley Northern Star
News

Baggaley to spend Christmas behind bars on drug charges

17th Dec 2013 10:54 AM
FORMER Olympian Nathan Baggaley will spend Christmas behind bars on six serious drug related charges after he didn't apply for bail today.

Baggaley appeared via video link from Kempsey's Mid North Coast Corrections Centre but his Sydney based solicitor Simon Joyner failed to attend Lismore Local Court to represent his client.

The court heard drug analysis material and telephone intercept was still outstanding.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned Baggaleys matters until February at Lismore Local Court.

drugs nathan baggaley
Lismore Northern Star

