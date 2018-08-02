Baggaley charged over steroids

Nathan Baggaley, after an appearance in Casino Court in 2009.

DISGRACED former kayaking world champion and Olympian Nathan Baggaley has been charged with possessing steroids in jail.

The Byron Bay man is currently serving a nine-year jail term with a five-year non-parole period for dealing in ecstasy.

Reports in a Sydney newspaper have revealed that the 34-year-old was last Thursday charged with 'possession of a prescribed restricted substance (steroids)'.

It is understood Baggaley was then moved from the Cessnock Correctional Centre to Silverwater Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre.

He will appear in Cessnock court on July 21.

Baggaley - a three-time kayaking world champion who also has two silver medals from the Athens Olympics - was arrested in 2007after a four-month police investigation involving officers from NSW and Queensland.

His younger brother, Dru, also was arrested in the operation.

Both were convicted in Lismore District Court in May last year of manufacturing ecstasy and supplying more than 1500 tablets.

Officers seized about 13,000 ecstasy pills, more than $62,000 in cash, and a 125kg pill press for making ecstasy.

Nathan Baggaley admitted he twice helped supply ecstasy to Dru's clients, and Dru said he was led into the drug scene by 'a number of persuasive older people'.

It was allegations of steroid use that originally sent Baggaley on his downward spiral.

In 2006 he was suspended from the Australian Institute of Sport.

He also received an international two-year ban from competing in kayaking events for steroid use.

Baggaley maintained that the positive result was a 'technicality'.

But, as he revealed in a letter to Lismore District Court Judge James Black last year, the suspension made him deeply depressed.

"I lost my livelihood, my friends, my structured life and, worst of all, the respect of my peers," he wrote.

"I struggled to accept the punishment for an offence I didn't commit."

