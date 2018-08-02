Baggaley drugs case to be moved to Sydney's Central Court

FORMER Olympian Nathan Baggaley will remain behind bars on serious drug charges until his matter is heard at a Sydney court.

Baggaley did not appear at Lismore Local Court today to answer charges that stem from drug related offences alleged to have occurred between July 7 and November 1 last year at a property in Wyuna Cr, Tweed Heads.

He was represented by Lismore solicitor Jim Fuggle, acting as an agent for Baggaley's barrister Simon Joyner.

The silver medallist kayaker is charged with two counts of importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, two counts of conspiring to manufacture a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, manufacturing a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

Prosecutor Ms Sweeney,acting for the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, requested Baggaley's matters be transferred to Sydney's Central Local Court to join matters of his co-accused.

There had been hopes the brief of evidence against Baggaley and his co-accused Dru Baggaley, Matthew King and Francis Gorman might be ready in time for today's mention, but the court was told it remained incomplete.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered the brief of evidence to be served on the defence by April 23.

He adjourned Baggaley's matters until May 14 at Central Local Court.

Mr Fuggle did not apply for bail for Baggaley, who will appear in court via video link on the next occasion.