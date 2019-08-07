Menu
600kg of cocaine was intercepted near Byron Bay in 2018.
Crime

Baggaley co-accused in court over 600kg cocaine haul

by Robyn Wuth
7th Aug 2019 11:33 AM

A MAN accused of being part of a plot to import 600kg cocaine into Australia alongside Olympian Nathan Baggaley and his brother has been granted bail by a Queensland court.

Anthony Trevor Draper, 53, and Dru Baggaley allegedly hurled bags of cocaine overboard after a dramatic sea chase off Byron Bay in 2018.

Draper was to be paid $10,000 to drive the boat used to collect the drugs offshore but believed it was cannabis, not cocaine, the Brisbane Supreme Court was told on Wednesday.

-AAP

Lismore Northern Star

