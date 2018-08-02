Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE parents of Nathan and Dru Baggaley leave Lismore Courthouse.
THE parents of Nathan and Dru Baggaley leave Lismore Courthouse.
Crime

Baggaley brothers' guilty plea

by Ross Irby
25th Feb 2009 1:00 AM

OLYMPIAN and former world champion kayaker Nathan Baggaley and his brother Dru have pleaded guilty in Lismore Local Court to a series of drug supply charges involving ecstasy with an alleged street value of $1 million.

The Byron Bay residents faced a multitude of charges as a result of their illegal activities in 2007 when they became the target of Strike Force Alawa, a joint investigation by NSW Police Drug Squad and Tweed/Byron detectives investigating the supply and manufacture of drugs on the Northern Rivers.

The brothers, in custody at Long Bay and Grafton jails, wore charcoal grey suits, and both gave their mother quick smiles as she sat in the public gallery near the dock. A security officer sat between the brothers.

Dru, 27, pleaded guilty to charges involving the manufacture of 13,500 ecstasy pills (MDMA), and the supply of 37,200 ecstasy pills, with the Director of Public Prosecutions charges also taking into account proceeds of crime offence - $62,520 in cash found on Dru when arrested on November 21, 2007, at an oyster lease near Brunswick Heads.

Nathan, 33, pleaded guilty to taking part during May 2007 in the manufacture of 1509 ecstasy pills, and the supply of 509 MDMA pills in November 2007, and supply of 1000 MDMA pills in October 2007.

Part of the offence includes a 'Shanghai Pharmaceuticals' pill press found at his Centennial Circuit unit which police facts say was capable of producing 60 pills a minute.

Speaking outside the courthouse their defence lawyer John Weller described them as very serious charges and the guilty pleas the result of intensive scrutiny by both the DPP and the defence legal team of the original police charges.

He said the case had been 'gut wrenching' for their supportive family.

The cases will go before the District Court next month.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How the dramatic cocaine bust at sea went down

    premium_icon How the dramatic cocaine bust at sea went down

    Crime MORE arrests not ruled out over $210m drug bust.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 6:11 PM
    HEALTH WARNING: Smoke alert issued from fires

    HEALTH WARNING: Smoke alert issued from fires

    Health People with respiratory conditions to take caution

    Major renovations under way at popular pub

    premium_icon Major renovations under way at popular pub

    Business Revamp of the restaurant, kitchen and hotel rooms

    'It was a mess': 8 people hurt after three-car smash

    'It was a mess': 8 people hurt after three-car smash

    Breaking One car ended up on top of another car as a result of the crash

    Local Partners