Baggaley brothers' guilty plea

OLYMPIAN and former world champion kayaker Nathan Baggaley and his brother Dru have pleaded guilty in Lismore Local Court to a series of drug supply charges involving ecstasy with an alleged street value of $1 million.

The Byron Bay residents faced a multitude of charges as a result of their illegal activities in 2007 when they became the target of Strike Force Alawa, a joint investigation by NSW Police Drug Squad and Tweed/Byron detectives investigating the supply and manufacture of drugs on the Northern Rivers.

The brothers, in custody at Long Bay and Grafton jails, wore charcoal grey suits, and both gave their mother quick smiles as she sat in the public gallery near the dock. A security officer sat between the brothers.

Dru, 27, pleaded guilty to charges involving the manufacture of 13,500 ecstasy pills (MDMA), and the supply of 37,200 ecstasy pills, with the Director of Public Prosecutions charges also taking into account proceeds of crime offence - $62,520 in cash found on Dru when arrested on November 21, 2007, at an oyster lease near Brunswick Heads.

Nathan, 33, pleaded guilty to taking part during May 2007 in the manufacture of 1509 ecstasy pills, and the supply of 509 MDMA pills in November 2007, and supply of 1000 MDMA pills in October 2007.

Part of the offence includes a 'Shanghai Pharmaceuticals' pill press found at his Centennial Circuit unit which police facts say was capable of producing 60 pills a minute.

Speaking outside the courthouse their defence lawyer John Weller described them as very serious charges and the guilty pleas the result of intensive scrutiny by both the DPP and the defence legal team of the original police charges.

He said the case had been 'gut wrenching' for their supportive family.

The cases will go before the District Court next month.