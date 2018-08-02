Menu
Baggaley brothers face court on drugs charges

24th Nov 2015 9:29 AM
DISGRACED former Olympian Nathan Baggaley and his brother will be sentenced in less than a month for manufacturing illegal drugs.  

Nathan Baggaley pictured following the Athens Olympic Games in 2004. Jacklyn Wagner

The Byron Bay-born kayaker and younger brother Dru faced Sydney's District Court last week for manufacturing more than 18,000 2CB pills and trying to produce methamphetamine.  

Each pleaded guilty to the crimes in February after being arrested for their involvement in a syndicate with drug laboratories in residential areas of Tweed Heads and the Gold Coast.  

The 39-year-old Olympic silver medallist told the court he had been king hit and hospitalised in jail because of his high profile, Fairfax reported.  

The Baggaleys will face court again on December 14 for sentencing.   

Lismore Northern Star

