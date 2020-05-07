Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
APPEALING BAIL: Dru Baggaley has launched an appeal against his bail refusal at Brisbane’s Court of Appeal.
APPEALING BAIL: Dru Baggaley has launched an appeal against his bail refusal at Brisbane’s Court of Appeal.
News

Baggaley brother in fresh bid for bail

Blake Antrobus
7th May 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE brother of Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley has launched a new bid for release on bail.

Coolangatta fishmonger Dru Baggaley, who is a co-accused in an alleged high-profile drug bust with his brother and Balgowlah man Anthony Draper, was refused bail in Brisbane Supreme Court on April 15.

Mr Baggaley has appealed the decision.

During a brief appearance before Brisbane’s Court of Appeal on Thursday, Mr Baggaley said he would need more time to assemble his submissions.

He will return to court on June 1.

Police allege the Baggaleys and Mr Draper attempted to smuggle $176 million of cocaine from a vessel off the northern NSW coast in July 2018.

Mr Draper was granted bail in August last year. Nathan Baggaley remains on remand.

– NewsRegional

bail application court of appeal dru baggaley drug charges nathan baggaley northern nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing woman's disappearance 'not suspicious', police

        premium_icon Missing woman's disappearance 'not suspicious', police

        News POLICE have confirmed that they do not regard the disappearance of Evans Head woman Amber Christie as suspicious.

        • 7th May 2020 1:30 PM
        Girl faces 'ongoing harm’ from Universal Medicine influence

        premium_icon Girl faces 'ongoing harm’ from Universal Medicine influence

        News Mother has been asked to distance herself from the “cult”

        Mystery closure of Ballina real estate agency

        premium_icon Mystery closure of Ballina real estate agency

        News The business closed suddenly last month

        GOOD TIMING: NBN expands reach on Northern Rivers

        premium_icon GOOD TIMING: NBN expands reach on Northern Rivers

        News A RELIABLE home internet connection is more important than ever as NBN finishes its...