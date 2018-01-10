Bag the bag: Let's get rid of plastic bags

WITH a vending machine in place to tackle the problem of bottles and cans litter, Lismore City Council are truning their attention to plastic bags.

On their Facebook page they said: "It's 2018 and high time we weaned ourselves off single-use plastic bags”.

The council offer these tips:

Bag the bag - Place all soft plastics into a plastic bag, tie it up and put it in your recyling bin. Don't put single loose plastic bags in the recycling or compost bins.

Packaging - Look at the packaging of the products you buy, and check if there are plastic-free alternatives.

Alternatives - There are many alternatives to single-use bags. You can throw them in the back of the car, ready for your shopping trip.