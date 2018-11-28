Menu
Crime

Drug ice allegedly found inside car driving on Bruce Hwy

27th Nov 2018 6:06 PM
A DRIVER was allegedly busted with the drug ice in his car after he was stopped by police in Howard.

Police from Howard station intercepted the silver commodore travelling along the Bruce Hwy on November 24 at about 5pm.

As a result of the intercept police spoke with the 45-year-old male driver from Calliope and a search was conducted of the vehicle.

As a result of the search police allegedly located a bag containing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 24 next year. 

