Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brigid Chapman from Healthy Planet Now and Kim Michelle Toft packing a Book in a Bag which helps disadvantaged schools.
Brigid Chapman from Healthy Planet Now and Kim Michelle Toft packing a Book in a Bag which helps disadvantaged schools.
News

Bag a book and help struggling local schools

Adam Daunt
17th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT STARTED with a coffee catch-up and, by the end of it, Kim Michelle Toft and Brigid Chapman were determined to help raise funds for disadvantaged schools.

By combining Kim Michelle Toft’s world-renowned books with Brigid Chapman’s eco-friendly silk bags from Healthy Planet Now, ‘Book in A Bag’ was created.

Every quarter, 20 per cent of the proceeds will go towards a disadvantaged school which Ms Michelle Toft said was the driving force behind the idea.

“We were having a coffee one day and I said ‘oh you with your eco bags and me with my eco books what about we do something?’ and we were talking about the schools devastated by the bushfires,” Ms Toft said.

The initial donation is heading to Bobin Public School, which was devastated by the recent bushfires.

“I contacted Bobin Public School who were devastated by the bushfires and they were really happy to be the first school in hopefully what will be the first of many years supporting disadvantaged schools in Australia,” Ms Toft said.

Ms Toft and Ms Chapman have plans to extend the program far beyond the state borders in their efforts to help schools.

“We might do a remote school one quarter or schools that have been affected by adversity economic disadvantage and what we’ll be doing is donating the books and bags to the schools for their libraries,” Ms Toft.

For more information on the project, visit www.bookinabag.org or the Sea Silks Gallery at the Ramada in Ballina from 10am-3pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lantern parade goes virtual

        premium_icon Lantern parade goes virtual

        News LISMORE will enjoy a double helping of the spectacular floating lights this year.

        Locals hit the town as coronavirus restrictions ease

        premium_icon Locals hit the town as coronavirus restrictions ease

        News BYRON residents enjoy new freedoms, but many cautious customers are still opting...

        Local art galleries go digital to combat pandemic

        premium_icon Local art galleries go digital to combat pandemic

        News ART galleries were one of the first closures from the pandemic but it has forced...

        Blue-green algae levels not being tested at lake

        premium_icon Blue-green algae levels not being tested at lake

        News THE council has ended its monitoring program for the season.