Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Baffling excuse man gave police to get out of helmet fine

Tara Miko
by
9th Aug 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN riding a bicycle without a helmet told police he couldn't be fined for the offence because he'd stolen the bike.

The 31-year-old man cycled past police patrolling Cunningham and Edward Sts in Dalby about 10.30am Thursday.

Officers, noticing the man didn't have a helmet on, spoke to him about it and were about to issue him a fine.

The man allegedly told police that he couldn't be fined for riding without a helmet because it wasn't his bicycle and that he'd taken it from a yard down the road.

The Dalby man was then charged with stealing, and issued a notice to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on September 10.

dalby dalby crime dalby police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Meet Bruce, the dog that Stone & Wood named a beer after

    premium_icon Meet Bruce, the dog that Stone & Wood named a beer after

    News IT'S hard to imagine anything much more Australian than a local work dog with his own beer.

    Hunters bring wild deer to our best restaurants

    premium_icon Hunters bring wild deer to our best restaurants

    News Ethical and healthy, what's not to love about this meat

    ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Police urge drivers to stick to road rules

    ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Police urge drivers to stick to road rules

    Crime Police launch three-month operation to stop dangerous driving